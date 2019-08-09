Knights of Columbus Council Honors Scholars

The Knights of Columbus, Villa Marie Council # 6342 of Absecon and Galloway has awarded ten scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year from its Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee are:

Halle Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School, Absecon

Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School

John ‘Jack’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School

Margaret ‘Maggie’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School

Katelynn DeRitis, attending Holy Spirit High School

Cian Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School, Richland

Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School

Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School

Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece or nephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council #6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a “B” average or numerical/GPA equivalent.