Talking Catholic looks forward to March for Life with young participants

In anticipation for the March for Life on Friday, January 24, Kari Janisse and Mike Walsh sit down with Youth Minister Kim Pesotski from Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, brothers Stephen and Manny Mertis from MMC, and Our Lady of Peace Parish-Williamstown, NJ youth Nick Starkov, Bella Pilla and Emily Simon. They each share about their experiences attending the March for Life last year, what they anticipate to experience this Friday, and standing up for the unborn.

These youth and all of us are the voice of the unborn!

Listen to Talking Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Alexa or at http://www.camdendiocese.org/talkingcatholic.