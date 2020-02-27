The upcoming Camden Diocesan Youth Congress, a day of prayer, worship and dialogue to help the young church of South Jersey discern the “Ins and Outs of Missionary Discipleship,” will take place on Sunday, March 15, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Blackwood.

The goal of the all-day conference is to guide participants in understanding “how to grow in relationship and communication with Christ, and then take his love and the joy of the Gospel to our schools, families, communities and those on the peripheries,” said Jose Rodriguez, coordinator of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Camden.

The day will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road in Blackwood.

Jimmy Spilker, Camden County director of Young Life, will provide the keynote presentation, with Forgotten Truth serving as house band for the congress. Dialogue and Eucharistic Adoration are scheduled, and youth will have the opportunity for the sacrament of reconciliation.

Capping off the formative day will be 6 p.m. Mass with Bishop Dennis Sullivan in Saint Agnes Church.

“With many youth lost or troubled in society today, it’s important for them to know Jesus’ love and mission for them, and, in turn, pass that message to others,” Rodriguez said.

The cost is $25 per person, or group rate of $85 for four people. Contact your parish youth minister or DRE for registrations.

For more information, call Martha A. Scutte at 856-583-2909.