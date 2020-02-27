Clergy assignments

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
17

Bishop Sullivan announces priest personnel changes as follows:

Msgr. Roger E. McGrath is appointed Temporary Administrator, Saint Thomas More, Cherry Hill, effective Feb. 5.

Father James H. King continues as Chaplain, Saint Mary’s Center/Saint Mary’s Villa, Cherry Hill; and In Residence, Saint Mary Church, Cherry Hill. Father King is no longer Part Time Parochial Vicar, Saint Thomas More, Cherry Hill, effective Feb. 5.

