Youth/Young Adult News

Youth in grades 9-12 are invited to Christ the Redeemer Parish, Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, on first Fridays at 6:30 p.m., for Cor Jesu, an evening of prayer, dinner, social time and discussion focused on living as a disciple of Jesus amidst the challenges of everyday life. For more information contact laurie.power@christtheredeemer.us or 856-767-0547.

Heart to Heart – Youth Holy Hour and Social: For all high school youth groups and teenagers, Holy Hour and social gathering at St. Michael Church, Atlantic City, every 3rd Sunday of the month. Afternoon begins at 4 p.m. in Quaremba Hall (behind the church, parking lot off of Georgia Ave.) with pizza and fellowship followed by Eucharistic Adoration with music and meditations led by the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal, finish with Benediction at 5:30. For more information call Sr. Ann Kateri, CFR, 609-343-1545.

Catholic Campus Ministry at Rutgers Camden: Father Kristof Wtorek and Sister Dorothy Giloley SSJ, Newman Club, would like to invite any undergrad or graduate student at Rutgers-Camden to join. Contact Fr. Kristof, camden.cm@camdendiocese.org; Sr.Dorothy, dorothy.giloley@camdendiocese.org

The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill, Youth Nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Pastoral Associate for Youth Faith Formation for more details: Sherine Green, sgreen@christourlight.net or 856-667-2440 x345.

Church of the Incarnation, invites teens in grades 9-12 for weekly Life Teen Masses every Sunday at 5 p.m., and Life Teen youth ministry from 6-8 p.m. Middle school Edge youth group (grades 6-8) meets the first and third Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. All youth activities meet in the Kernan Center, 240 Main Street, Mantua.

Church of the Holy Family, Youth Ministry Program: Contact Julie LaRosa, 856-228-2215 or jlarosa@churchoftheholyfamily.org (www.churchoftheholyfamily.org/jryouthreg for 5th and 6th grade program; www.churchoftheholyfamily.org/sryouthreg for high school program).

Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown, youth groups: junior, sixth to eighth grades; senior, ninth to 12th grades; young adults ages 18 to 25. Contact Kari A. Janisse, work 856-629-6142, ext. 20, cell 973-534-8960, email youthministerkari@gmail.com, website www.YouthGroupInfo.com

The Federation of North-American Explorers (FNE), a Catholic faith based youth movement of pontifical right, has single-gender programs for boys and girls ages 6-24 to learn how to assume responsibility and leadership positions, to work hard within a diverse team and as individuals, and to finish what they start, emphasizing the development of the whole child from a Christ-centered perspective rooted in the sacraments. For more information call 856-381-7099 or email akela@northstarexplorers.org

Hearts of Fire, 7th and 8th grade youth program at Church of the Holy Family, Sewell (for those confirmed, or preparing for Confirmation). Contact Julie LaRosa, 856-228-2215 or jlarosa@churchoftheholyfamily.org