A Closer Walk with God will be held at Saint Rose of Lima Church, Haddon Heights, on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m.

Father Joseph Byerley, pastor, will give two talks, the first on Faith and Works, and and the second on Silence. Each talk will be followed by silent time. A booklet will be provided with space for notes and selected Scriptures and quotes from the saints. This is a free event.