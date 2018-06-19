High School Senior Showcase 2018: Saint Joseph

Second in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Wildwood Catholic, North Wildwood

Today: Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton

Mitchell Asante

High School Activities: Student Government, Model United Nations, Soccer, Chess Club

Plans for the Fall: University of Rhode Island

Someone who made a significant impact on his life: My French teacher Mrs. Meyers! If you are reading this, thank you for all the encouragement, support and belief you have had in me all these years!

Keith Clayton



High School Activities: SGA President, Soccer, Lacrosse

Plans for the Fall: Rutgers University, majoring in Business Marketing

What he appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: The teachers and the administration. All of them worked to achieve the same goal, which was to help us all succeed in any life circumstance.

Mackenzie Fabrico

High School Activities: Volleyball, Student Government, National Honor Society, Interact Club

Plans for the Fall: Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL and majoring in Strategic Communications

One piece of advice for incoming freshmen: I would have to tell incoming freshman to get involved. I know going into high school can be nerve-wracking, but playing a sport, doing the play, or joining a club will make the transition so much easier.

David Shertel

High School Activities: Model U.N., Kairos, Bowling

Plans for the Fall: Neumann University, majoring in Political Science and minoring in History

His favorite high school memory: Going on my first Kairos retreat because it was something that I never did before and I had no clue what it was going into it, but turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life. Kairos helps kids reach out to other kids in the school and create relationships for a lifetime so that’s why I believe it’s very important for high schools to have it.