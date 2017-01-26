House of Charity appeal launch

House of Charity appeal launch
, January 26, 2017

Bishop Dennis Sullivan presents a check to Father E. Joseph Byerley, pastor of Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights, and a parish representative, at the House of Charity Appeal Launch. Once a parish collects its goal amount, it receives a return check for 10 percent of its goal. Parishes have until March 31, 2017 to collect their goal and be eligible for a check. Any amount over goal that is collected, the parish will receive a return check that represents 25 percent of that over goal amount. Bishop Sullivan distributed the first round of checks, totaling $385,326.32, to parishes at the launch, held Jan. 14 at Holy Family Parish, Sewell. Every ministry and program supported by the House of Charity—Bishop’s Annual Appeal was present to answer questions and offer information about programming and services. Outside consultants and members of the Development team also provided workshops with regard to best practices, procedures and overall parish development (below).

