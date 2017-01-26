Father Joseph M. Hayden, retired pastor, dies

Father Joseph M. Hayden, who served the Diocese of Camden for almost 70 years, died Jan. 18. He was 96.

Over the course of 30 consecutive years, he served as a pastor at four parishes: Saint Joseph, Swedesboro (1961-69); Assumption, Pomona (1969-76); Saint Teresa of Avila, Bridgeton (1976-85); and Saint Aloysius, Oaklyn (1985-91), before retiring from active ministry.

A jet pilot, he was also chaplain of the Civil Air Patrol from Trenton to Cape May.

Born in Jersey City, Father Hayden studied at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, and Saint Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, before being ordained a priest of the Diocese of Camden on May 22, 1948. His first assignment was as parochial vicar at Blessed Sacrament, Margate, where he served 1948-49.

His other assignments as parochial vicar included Saint Mary, Gloucester (1949-50); Saint Nicholas, Egg Harbor (1950-54); and Christ the King, Haddonfield (1954-61).

He was also active with Engaged Encounter and from that experience, and a survey he conducted of 3,000 couples in the United States and Canada, he wrote the book “Marriage … Our First Career” in 1982.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Father Hayden was a frequent writer for the Catholic Star Herald, usually writing on youth and family life.

In a 1986 column on Mary and vocations, he recalled a rivalry between his parents:

“Mom had her ‘special devotions’ in honor of the Sacred Heart. My dad gave Mary special attention. It was amazing to hear them playfully argue as to whom we gave the credit when something very good happened.”

In a 1980 column, he wrote about a mother who came to him because she was frustrated with her 19-year-old daughter.

“Many people wonder how they can get ‘through’ to their children. Jesus Christ must have felt the same way at times with his disciples. And we should not try to play God,” he wrote.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Saint Aloysius Church, Haddon Township, on Jan. 23. Interment followed at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Swedesboro.