Ordination to transitional diaconate

Urging the 32-year-old seminarian in front of him to pray “beyond your particular needs” and strive to be hospitable to all, Bishop Dennis Sullivan ordained Anthony Infanti to the Rite of Deacon last Saturday morning in Williamstown’s Saint Mary Church.

The 10:30 a.m. celebration marked Rev. Mr. Infanti’s next step in his journey to ordination in the priesthood.

The church lost and regained power multiple times during the joyous occasion. Just before the Rite of Ordination, the lights came back on over the packed crowd of clergy and religious, seminarians, lay faithful, and family and friends of the new deacon.

Mentioning that the day, May 13, was also the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima to three shepherd children in Portugal, Bishop Sullivan brought some levity to the proceedings when he declared in his homily that “the first miracle of Fatima was the dancing of the sun; the second was when the lights came back on.”

Reminding Rev. Mr. Infanti that his new diaconate responsibilities are a “foundation” to the growth of holiness in those he serves, Bishop Sullivan called on him to “speak the holiness of the word (in the liturgy), feed the holiness of God to others (on the altar), and assist women and men to see the holiness of God (in your works of charity).”

After being found worthy of the office of the diaconate, and promising obedience to the bishop and his successors, Rev. Mr. Infanti was vested with the stole and dalmatic by retired Deacon Jack Werner.

“Thank you for hearing the call of the Lord (to the priesthood) and for bravely responding,” Bishop Sullivan told the new deacon.

In the upcoming summer months, Rev. Mr. Infanti will serve at Infant Jesus Parish in Woodbury Heights, before returning in the fall to Seton Hall University’s Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, N.J., for his final year of seminary studies. During the weekends, he will return to Woodbury Heights in ministry.