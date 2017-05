Summer Mass Schedule 2017

Atlantic County:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton,

591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri: 6:45 AM, Sat: 8 AM; Saturday: 5 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 10 AM, 11:30 AM; Confessions: Sat: 4 – 4:30 PM and 6 – 6:30 PM; Holy Day Vigil: 7 PM; Holy Day: 6:45 AM and 9 AM

Parish of St. Monica, 2651 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Our Lady Star of the Sea, 2651 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri: 7 AM & 5:15 PM, Sat: 8 AM, Wed & Fri: 7 PM (Spanish) & Thu: 6:30 PM (Spanish); Saturday: 4:15 PM, 7 PM (Spanish); Sunday: 7:30 AM, 9 AM, 12 Noon (English), 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM (Spanish), 6:30 PM (Vietnamese); Confessions: Mon-Fri: 5 – 5:15 PM and Sat: 3 – 4 PM

St. Michael, 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City

Sunday: 11 AM

St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 1409 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri: 8 AM; Saturday: 4 PM & 5:30 (June 3rd – Sep. 9th), Sun: 8:45 AM (Latin), 10:30 AM, 12 Noon; Holy Days: 9 AM, 12 Noon Confessions: Sat. 3:15 – 4 PM.

St. Thomas the Apostle, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine

Daily Mass: Mon – Sat: 8:30 AM, Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: Church: 7 AM, 8 AM, 9:30 AM & 11 AM; North School: 10 AM; Confessions: Sat 3 PM

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 146 S. Pitney Rd., Galloway

Assumption Church, 146 S Pitney Rd, Galloway

Daily Mass: Mon-Fri: 8:00 am; Tues & Thurs: 12:15 pm; Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 8:30 & 11 AM; Creole Mass: 12:45 PM; Confessions: Sat: 3 – 3:30 PM

St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Avenue, Egg Harbor

Daily Mass: Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 7:00 AM; Saturday: 4:30 PM (English); Sunday: 8:45AM (English), 10:30 AM (Spanish); Holy Days: 7 PM Vigil, 9 AM; Confessions: Sat 3:30 – 4 PM

St. Katharine Drexel, 6077 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp.

Daily Mass: Tue – Thu: 8 AM in the Chapel; Eucharistic Service: Mon & Fri: 8 AM and Sat: 9 AM in the Chapel; Saturday: 5:30 PM; Sunday: 8:30 & 10:30 AM and 5:30 PM; Holy Days: 8 AM & 7 PM; Confessions: 1st and 3rd Wed at 7 PM; Adoration: Every Wed 8:30 AM – 5 PM in the Chapel.

Our Lady of Sorrows, Wabash & Poplar Aves., Linwood

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri 7:45 AM & 8 AM; Sat: 8 AM, Tue: 6:30 PM Mass and devotion to St. Anthony; Saturday: 5 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 10 AM, 6:30 PM; Holy Days: 6:30 Vigil: 7:45 AM, 6:30 PM; Confessions: Sat: 3:45 PM; Perpetual Adoration in church seven days a week, 24-hours a day.

Holy Trinity Parish, 11 N. Kenyon Ave., Margate

Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate

Daily Mass: Mon – Sat: 8 AM, Penance follows; Adoration: Mon – Fri: 8:30 AM – 8 PM; Sat: 8:30 AM – 12 Noon at Trinity Chapel; Sunday: 8 AM & 10 AM; Polish Mass 12 Noon Chapel

Epiphany Church, Longport:

Saturday: 5 PM, Sunday: 8:30, 10:30 AM, 5:30 PM; Confessions: 1st Sat: 4:30 PM

St. James Church, Ventnor:

Saturday: 4 PM, Sunday: 7:30, 9:30 & 11 AM; Confessions: 1st Sat: 3:30; Holy Day: 8 AM at St. James; 10 AM at Epiphany, with Blessing of the Sea

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing

St. Vincent de Paul Church,

5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri: 7 AM; Sat: 9AM; Saturday: 5:00 PM; Sunday: 8:00 and 10:45 AM; Confessions: Sat: 4 PM; Holy Days: 7 AM, 12:10 PM, 7 PM St. Bernard Mission Church 20 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dorothy; Saturday: 7 PM

St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield

Daily Mass: English Mon – Fri: 8:30 AM, Spanish Mon, Tue, Thu 7 AM Fri: 7 PM;

Saturday: 4:30 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 9:30 AM, 11 AM – 1 PM (Spanish); Confessions: Sat: 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM; Holy Days Vigil: Consult calendar

St. Joseph, 606 Shore Rd, Somers Point

Daily Mass: Mon – Sat: 8:30 AM; Saturday: 5:30 PM, 7 PM (Spanish); Sunday: 8:15 AM, 10 AM, 11:45AM, 5:30 PM (preceded by Rosary 7:55 AM, Morning Prayer 8:15 AM; Confession: Sat 4:30 – 5 PM or Anytime by appointment.

Cape May County

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish

Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon

(Memorial Day Weekend –Labor Day Weekend) Daily Mass: Mon – Sat: 8 AM, (May & June); 8:30 AM Mon – Sat (July-Labor Day: Main Church); Saturday: 5 PM; Sunday: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 AM, 12:15 Noon, 5 PM; Holy Days: Vigil:7 PM, 8 AM, 7 PM; Confessions: Following the Saturday morning daily Mass; and 3:45 – 4:30 PM Saturday

St. Paul Church, 99th St. and 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Daily Mass: Mon, Wed., Fri: 8 AM, (June); Mon – Sat: 8 AM, (July-Labor Day); Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 7:30, 9, 10:30 AM; Confessions: Sat: 3:30 to 4 PM,

following 8 AM Daily Mass

Our Lady Star of the Sea, 525 Washington Ave., Cape May

Daily Mass: 11 AM; Saturday: 4 PM; on Memorial Day Weekend and July – October: 5:30 PM; Sunday: (Memorial Day Weekend, July – Sept. 4) 7, 8, 9:15, 10:30, 11:45 AM & 6 PM; Sunday: (June) 8, 9:30, 11 AM & 6 PM; Confessions: Tue & Thu after 11 AM Mass & Sat: 3 – 3:30 PM

St Agnes Mission, 501 Cape Ave, Cape May Point

Sunday: 8:30 AM (Memorial Day Weekend, July & August)

Our Lady of the Angels, East Mechanic St. & Garden State Parkway, Cape May Court House

Daily Mass: Mon – Sat: 8 AM; Peace Mass: Wed: 6:15 PM; Saturday: 5 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 9:30 AM, 11 AM; St. Elizabeth, Goshen: Sunday: 10:15 AM; Holy Days: Vigil 5 PM, Holy Day: 8 AM, 12 Noon; Adoration: First Fridays after Mass ‘til 4 PM; Confession: Sat 4 – 4:30 PM and by appointment.

Parish of St. Maximilian Kolbe

Church of the Resurrection, 200 W. Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora

Daily Mass: 8:30 AM; Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 9:30 AM, 11AM & 5PM Confession: Wed: 5:30-6:00 PM, Sat: 3 PM; Holy Day Vigil: 7 PM, Holy Day: 8:30 AM, 7 PM; Adoration: First Friday of the Month: 9 AM-4:30 PM

St. Casimir Church, 304 Clay St., Woodbine

Daily Mass: 7:30 AM; Saturday: 6 PM; Sunday: 8:30 AM, 10:30 AM (Hispanic Mass); Confession: Sat: 5:15 PM; Holy Day: 7:30 AM

Bishop McHugh Regional School, 2221 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House (May 28 to September 3, 2016)

Saturday: 5 PM; Sunday: 10 AM

Parish of St. John Neumann, 680 Town Bank Rd, North Cape May

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri: 9 AM at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 10AM, 12 Noon; Confessions: Wed. after 9 AM Mass, Sat 2:30 – 3:30 PM; Holy Days: 9 AM & 7 PM of Holy Day

St. Raymond Church, Bayshore & Ocean Ave., Villas

Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 5 PM (Spanish); Holy Days: 5 PM on Holy Day (Spanish); Confessions: Sat: 2:30 – 3:30 PM, before Spanish Mass

Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, 1500 Central Ave. North Wildwood

(Memorial Day-Labor Day.)

Assumption Church, 7110 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest

Daily Mass: – 8:30 AM (Kelly Hall); Sat: 4:30 PM; Sun: 8:30 & 10:30 AM; Confessions: Sat: 3:30 PM

St. Ann Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood

Daily: 7 AM (Chapel); Saturday: 4:30 PM; Sunday: 8:30 AM, 10:30 AM, & 7 PM (Spanish); Confessions: Sat: 3:30 PM

Wildwood Catholic High School, 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood

Memorial Day Weekend (resumes Jun 18 to Labor Day) Saturday: 4:30 PM; Sunday: 8:30 & 10:30 AM

St. Damien Parish, 1310 Ocean Ave., Ocean City

(Memorial Day Weekend-Labor Day Weekend)

St. Augustine Church, 13th Street and Wesley Ave., Ocean City

Communion Service: Mon-Fri: 7 AM; Saturday: 5 PM, Sunday: 7:30 AM, 9 AM, 10:30 AM; Holy Day – Feast of the Assumption: 7 AM, 10 AM (Procession with Blessing of the Sea to follow Mass); 7 PM ; Confessions: Sat: 4 PM

St. Frances Cabrini Church, 2nd Street & Atlantic Ave., Ocean City

Daily Mass: Mon – Sat: 8:30 AM; Saturday: 4:30 PM; Sunday: 8 AM, 9:30 AM, 11 AM, 6 PM (Spanish); Holy Day – Feast of the Assumption: 8:30 AM; Confessions: Sat: 11 AM

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 40th Street & Asbury Ave., Ocean City

Daily Mass: Mon – Fri: 4 PM; Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 7:45 AM, 9:15 AM, 10:30 AM

Holy Day Vigil: 4 PM; Holy Day – Feast of the Assumption: 4 PM; Confessions: Sat 3 PM

St. Joseph, 126 44th St., Sea Isle City

Daily Mass: Monday through Friday 8 AM; Saturday: 4 PM; Sunday: 7 AM, 8:30 AM, 10 AM and 11:30 AM; Confessions: Sat: 3 PM; Holy Day Mass Schedule: 7 PM (Vigil), 8 AM and 5:30 PM