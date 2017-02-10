Parish leaders gather in Vineland to prepare for V Encuentro

Parish leaders gather in Vineland to prepare for V Encuentro
, February 10, 2017

On Saturday, Jan 28, 200 parish leaders from the 24 parishes with Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Camden gathered at Vineland’s Saint John Paul II Retreat Center, in preparation for the upcoming V Encuentro, a four-year process of ecclesial reflection and action that calls on Hispanics to missionary activity, consultation, leadership development, and to the identification of best ministerial practices in the spirit of the new evangelization.

After learning of their responsibilities as the parish team leaders for their respective communities, all were sent forth to get ready for their parish’s five-week session during Lent, with small Christian communities engaging in mission and consultation activities.

In May, each parish will host their own V Encuentro, before a larger diocesan program later this year.

Andres Arango, Bishop’s Delegate for Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Camden, saw hope in the “mixed group of leaders and young adults” present in Vineland on January 28.

“I see with great hope the ministry of the Hispanic leadership teams. They have a good combination of experienced leaders and emerging younger leaders, to serve the Church,” he said.

Categories: Español/Spanish, Latest News

About Author

Peter G. Sánchez

Peter G. Sánchez

Related Articles

Old books, new readers – Catholic Children’s E-Books: a new way to find old books

Old books, new readers – Catholic Children’s E-Books: a new way to find old books

Charismatic Conference

Charismatic Conference

Local Catholics continue work of the Black Catholic Congress

Local Catholics continue work of the Black Catholic Congress

Mary McDonald, priest’s sister dies

Mary McDonald, priest’s sister dies

Misión Cuaresmal

Misión Cuaresmal

A miraculous day in New York City

A miraculous day in New York City

DECREE – For Publication to Each and Everyone

DECREE – For Publication to Each and Everyone

Pareja patrocinada por Caridades Católicas ayuda en la crisis fronteriza

Pareja patrocinada por Caridades Católicas ayuda en la crisis fronteriza