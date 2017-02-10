Parish leaders gather in Vineland to prepare for V Encuentro

On Saturday, Jan 28, 200 parish leaders from the 24 parishes with Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Camden gathered at Vineland’s Saint John Paul II Retreat Center, in preparation for the upcoming V Encuentro, a four-year process of ecclesial reflection and action that calls on Hispanics to missionary activity, consultation, leadership development, and to the identification of best ministerial practices in the spirit of the new evangelization.

After learning of their responsibilities as the parish team leaders for their respective communities, all were sent forth to get ready for their parish’s five-week session during Lent, with small Christian communities engaging in mission and consultation activities.

In May, each parish will host their own V Encuentro, before a larger diocesan program later this year.

Andres Arango, Bishop’s Delegate for Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Camden, saw hope in the “mixed group of leaders and young adults” present in Vineland on January 28.

“I see with great hope the ministry of the Hispanic leadership teams. They have a good combination of experienced leaders and emerging younger leaders, to serve the Church,” he said.