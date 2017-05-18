Saint Joseph partners with Saint Peter’s University

, May 18, 2017

Father Allain Caparas, president and principal of Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton, and Dr. Eugene J. Cornacchia, president of Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, sign an agreement between the two schools. Standing, from left, are Jeffrey Handler, vice president of enrollment management and marketing, Saint Peter’s; Louise Fourney, director of guidance, Saint Joseph; Elizabeth Sullivan, associate vice president, enrollment/dean of undergraduate admissions, Saint Peter’s; Dr. Mildred A. Mihlon, associate vice president, academic affairs and assessment, Saint Peter’s; Dr. John Walsh, interim vice president, academic affairs, Saint Peter’s; and Father Rocco Danzi, vice president, mission and ministry, Saint Peter’s.

Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton, has signed a partnership agreement with Saint Peter’s University of Jersey City, N.J.

The partnership begins with a dual credit program scheduled to begin in the fall. Saint Peter’s has approved six of the high school’s courses for Saint Peter’s University college credits. The university is also looking into a pilot summer program for the high school’s students entering ninth grade. It is an eight-day intensive program that will cover topics in the areas of career development, academic success and possibly SAT/ACT and college preparation workshops as well.

The six courses that were approved are Criminal Justice, English Composition I, Statistics & Probability, Pre-Calculus, Anatomy & Physiology I & II and Contemporary Moral Issues. The students will earn three college credits per course. The credits may be transferrable to other colleges after they graduate from Saint Joseph High School. Ultimately, the students can earn college credits before attending college from an excellent university such as Saint Peter’s.

