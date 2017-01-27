Support the collection for the Church in Latin America

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

For over 50 years, the Collection for the Church in Latin America has been a sign of the solidarity of the Church in the United States with the Church in Latin America and the Caribbean. For people living in these regions, barriers to practicing the faith include lack of resources, shortages of pastoral agents, and poor infrastructures that make relatively simple things like participating in weekly Mass difficult. Your support of the collection helps to share the faith with those who long to experience God’s mercy within strong faith communities.

For example, in northern Peru, great distances and deteriorated roads mean that church agents must often travel by foot or mule to rural communities. As a result, some communities are visited by pastoral agents and ministers only once per month, others sometimes just twice per year. The Collection for the Church in Latin America was able to help fund training for 65 pastoral ministers for the communities in this region. Because of your support, these new leaders continue to reach out and serve the rural communities, ensuring that all feel included in our family of faith.

Our diocese takes up this collection the weekend of Jan. 28-29. Please be generous in this collection, and take this opportunity to share your faith with families in Latin America and the Caribbean. Your support will truly make a difference. In fact, in a letter to Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and the entire Catholic community in the United States, Pope Francis commended the work of the collection, saying, “Through your support, many lives have been touched by the Good News of Christ’s merciful love, especially for the poor.” Thank you and God bless you.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden