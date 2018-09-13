The Bishop’s Schedule

, September 13, 2018

Sunday, September 16

11:30 a.m., Mass and celebration for Catechetical Sunday, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

1 p.m., Encounter with Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

Monday, September 17

8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Wildwood Catholic High School, Wildwood

11:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Holy Spirit High School, Absecon

Wednesday, September 19

8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton

Thursday, September 20 – Sunday, September 23

National Encuentro, Diocese of Fort Worth Texas

