The Bishop’s Schedule
Sunday, September 16
11:30 a.m., Mass and celebration for Catechetical Sunday, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
1 p.m., Encounter with Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
Monday, September 17
8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Wildwood Catholic High School, Wildwood
11:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Holy Spirit High School, Absecon
Wednesday, September 19
8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton
Thursday, September 20 – Sunday, September 23
National Encuentro, Diocese of Fort Worth Texas
