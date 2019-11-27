Bishop’s Schedule

Wednesday, December 4

12 p.m., Advent Day of Recollection for Clergy, Our Lady of the Lakes, Collings Lakes

Thursday, December 5

10:30 a.m., Board of Regents Meeting, Seton Hall University, South Orange

3 p.m., Seminary Board of Overseers Meeting, Seton Hall University, South Orange

Saturday, December 7

1 p.m., Mass in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Gloucester City Court of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Saint Mary Church, Gloucester

Sunday, December 8

12:30 p.m., Mass in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception with the Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, Cherry Hill

Monday, December 9

10:30 a.m., Mass with students from the Diocesan Schools, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Glassboro

5 p.m., Mass in celebration of Patronal Feast, Immaculate Conception School of Theology, Seton Hall, South Orange

Tuesday, December 10

2 p.m., Episcopal Ordination of the Most Reverend Gerardo J. Colacicco and the Most Reverend Edmund J. Whalen, Saint Patrick Cathedral, New York

Wednesday, December 11

3:30 p.m., Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

Friday, December 13

7:30 p.m., Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia