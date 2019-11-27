Bishop’s Schedule

Wednesday, December 4
12 p.m., Advent Day of Recollection for Clergy, Our Lady of the Lakes, Collings Lakes
Thursday, December 5
10:30 a.m., Board of Regents Meeting, Seton Hall University, South Orange
3 p.m., Seminary Board of Overseers Meeting, Seton Hall University, South Orange
Saturday, December 7
1 p.m., Mass in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Gloucester City Court of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Saint Mary Church, Gloucester
Sunday, December 8
12:30 p.m., Mass in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception with the Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, Cherry Hill
Monday, December 9
10:30 a.m., Mass with students from the Diocesan Schools, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Glassboro
5 p.m., Mass in celebration of Patronal Feast, Immaculate Conception School of Theology, Seton Hall, South Orange
Tuesday, December 10
2 p.m., Episcopal Ordination of the Most Reverend Gerardo J. Colacicco and the Most Reverend Edmund J. Whalen, Saint Patrick Cathedral, New York
Wednesday, December 11
3:30 p.m., Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
Friday, December 13
7:30 p.m., Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia