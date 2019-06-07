Sports News Champs By admin - June 7, 2019 0 17 The boys’ high school baseball team from Saint Augustine Prep and the girls’ high school softball team from Saint Joseph celebrated their respective Non-Public South Championships last month. The boys’ Hermits squad defeated Saint Joseph (Metuchen) 5-3 in the Non-Public A final, and were set to play Delbarton for the state title on June 5, while the girls’ Wildcats team defeated Holy Cross Prep 10-2 in the Non-Public B final, but lost to Lodi Immaculate in the state final, 4-0.—– Photos by Alan M. Dumoff