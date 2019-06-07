Sports News Diamond days By admin - June 7, 2019 0 21 In high school baseball action, Saint Joseph (Hammonton) defeated Holy Cross Prep 11-1 on May 21 in the first round of the Non Public-B South Tournament. Three days later the Wildcats fell to Immaculata, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. On May 22, visiting Gloucester Catholic defeated Bishop Eustace 15-8 in Pennsauken. Above, a Wildcat lunges for first. Below, Gloucester Catholic’s Mike Racobaldo is tagged out by the Crusaders’ Ryan Walsh. —– Photos by Alan M. Dumoff