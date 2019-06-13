Catholic School NewsCatholic Schools Commencement 2019 By admin - June 13, 2019 0 82 Graduates of Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, walk past the front of their school on Commencement Day, June 2. The other South Jersey Catholic secondary schools also held their graduations in recent weeks. Yu Ivy Zhang of Gloucester Catholic proudly holds her diploma on June 5. Graduates of Paul VI High School, Haddonfield (June 6). Wildwood Catholic (June 4). Saint Augustine, Richland (May 22). Holy Spirit, Absecon (June 2). Saint Joseph Hammonton (June 7). Bishop Eustace, Pennsauken (June 4). Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield (May 23).