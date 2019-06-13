Graduates can celebrate their accomplishments

The academic year is quickly coming to an end for most elementary and secondary students at South Jersey Catholic Schools. Meanwhile, graduates have already begun their summer, enjoying some vacation time and preparing for the next phase of their lives.

Secondary school graduates will share the gifts of their Catholic school education with new friends, classmates, professors, coworkers, employers and military companies. They will branch out geographically and by their own pursuits — from colleges and universities across the country, to trade and technical schools, to the workplace, to military service.

The class of 2019 includes 1,101 students from six diocesan and three private high schools across the Diocese of Camden. Among their achievements:

— More than $200 million in combined academic and athletic scholarship offers

— Almost 97 percent plan to start college in the fall

— One National Merit Finalist

— Seven National Merit Commended Scholars

— A total of 574 took one or more Advanced Placement courses

— Three West Point and two Coast Guard military academy appointments

— Three ROTC scholarships