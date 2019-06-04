South Jersey English Cursillo, a movement within the Catholic Church, is celebrating 50 years of making a friend, being a friend and bringing our friends to Christ in an intense experience. A men’s and women’s retreat will be held this fall. We meet once a month to encourage each other in our walk with Christ. On June 19, we will come together at St. Isidore the Farmer Church hall, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For more info call Kate, 856-468-4356.

17th Annual Blessing of the River and Flag Day, Saturday June 15 at 11 a.m., St. Mary’s in the Pines Cemetery, Jackson Rd. and Pleasant Mills Rd., Mullica Twp. Father Neal Dante, Father Thomas Barcellona and Pastor Dave Carber. Guest Speaker: Tony McNichol, “Privateering on the Mullica During the Revolutionary War.” Music and light refreshments. Information call 609-965-0464.

Let Jesus Reign as the King of your family: “I will bless the homes where an image of My Heart shall be exposed and honored” — Jesus to Saint Margaret Mary. To accept Jesus’ invitation for Enthronement of His Sacred Heart in your home contact Patricia Felker, 856-256-1564 or PSFelker@gmail.com

South Jersey Cursillo, a movement within the Catholic Church is celebrating 50 years of making a friend, being a friend and bringing our friends to Christ in an intense experience. We meet once a month to encourage each other in our walk with Christ. All are welcome. For more info call Kate, 856-468-4356.