St. Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House, Cape May Point, sponsored by the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Chestnut Hill, Pa., needs volunteers for various one-week programs for the 2019 summer staff. We welcome new, as well as experienced staffers, and young volunteers 18 years of age and over. Needed: good physical stamina and a willing heart to help others. Volunteer specifics are listed on page 19 in our newest brochure: http://www.stmarybythesea.org/smbts/ Call Sr. Sharon McCarthy, SSJ, 609-884-8708 to request a volunteer form.

BookMates, the interfaith literacy program of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern New Jersey and the Catholic Jewish Commission, seeks adult volunteer reading mentors. Attendance required at one training session. Call 856-751-9500, ext. 1143 or email BookMates@jfedsnj.org

Covenant House is seeking volunteers to provide direct, individualized, supportive care to youth who utilize the Community Service Center in Camden. The approach to providing services utilizes the mission statement of Covenant House New Jersey in protecting and safeguarding all youth. Contact Mandi Cruz, 856-757-9111 or email mcruz@covenanthouse.org

LourdesCare at Cherry Hill is looking for volunteers to escort patients and visitors throughout the building. Call the Volunteer Office, 856-757-3784 for more info.