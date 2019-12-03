Travel/Trips

Trip sponsored by Mary Help of Christians Society, “Twas the Night Before…” presented by Cirque du Soleil at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, Dec. 15. Cost $135/pp, includes theater ticket, motor coach transportation, and driver gratuity. Lunch on your own and time for shopping at Grand Central Terminal. Departure is from St. Michael’s Church, Atlantic City. For additional information and reservations call Marcia, 609-641-4634.

Christ Our Light Leisure Club, Cherry Hill, Nashville, TN trip: July 5-10, 2020, 6 days, 5 nights, 3 nights in Opryland Hotel, overnight lodging to and from Nashville, 3 dinner theatres in Nashville including Grand Ole Opry; guided tour of Nashville and Country Music Hall of Fame; Tour of Ryman Auditorium, RCA Studio B Tour, 5 breakfasts, 3 dinners; includes luggage handling, taxes & gratuities. Call Jackie Gibney for flyers, 856-779-0877.

Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, March 7-13, 2020 with Fr. Sanjai Devis and Brenda Quinn. Visit Basilicas and Shrines, pyramids, take a boat ‘promenade’ through the channels of Xochimilco, experience Taxco, the City in the Clouds, visit Puebla, the city of Angels and Churches, have time to explore and shop + more. $2199 (+$399/single room), includes nonstop air from Newark to Mexico City, transportation from Haddon Heights to the Newark airport, air conditioned motor coach in Mexico, English speaking guide, top hotels, breakfast and dinner daily, and all entrance fees per itinerary. Private Mass celebrated daily for the group. For more information visit thecollegiumcenter.org/pilgrimages-2019 or call Evelyn, 1-800-842-4842. $500 deposit at registration.

Knights of Columbus #3451, trip to the Sight and Sound Theater for “The Miracle of Christmas,” Dec. 12 (only shown every other year). Bus leaves St. Vincent de Paul Church, Mays Landing. $148/pp, includes ticket, lunch at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, deluxe motorcoach (limited seating). Contact: Mark Middleton, 856-498-1587 or Gregg Mason, 609-742-8897.

Fr. Chris Bakey from the parish of Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown, pilgrimage to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany Aug. 3-13, 2020 which is performed once every 10 years. This experience will be complimented by a coach transport through other parts of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Mass will be celebrated every day and Fr. Bakey will serve as spiritual director. Price is $4299 dbl oc/single supplement of $850, from Philadelphia. For more specific details contact Roseann: fotomom.5.roseann@gmail.com

Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Classic Danube River Cruise with Oberammergau Passion Play Sept. 7 to 17, 2020. Highlights include a walking tour of Passau, Slovakia’s remarkable city of Bratislava, tour of Budapest, cruise through the Wachau Valley, tour of Munich, performance of the 2020 Oberammergau Passion Play, and visit to Linderhof Palace. For more info call Phyllis, 609-425-9523.

Classic Austria and Germany featuring Passion Play of Oberammergau, hosted by Rev. Peter Idler, Pastor of All Saints, Millville: 11-day tour, Sept. 8-18, 2020. $3959 per person from Newark. Price includes roundtrip air, admission tickets to Passion Play, comprehensive sightseeing by private motor coach, most meals, and more. Call Pat or Sharon at 856-825-0021 for more information email pbirmingham@poas.comcastbiz.net or cichoski@poas.comcastbiz.net

Join Fr. Tom Barcellona on a trip to Northern Italy, on a trip to Northern Italy, Sept. 14-Sept. 24, 2020, to see the Passion Play in Sordevolo, Italy. The play is performed once every 5 years by the residents of the village and is a very unique experience. The tour includes Turin, Milan, Stresa, Portofino, Cinque Terre, The Sacred Mountain of Oropa, Lake Como and Lake Maggiore. Will include daily breakfast, 5 dinners, 2 lunches, tickets for the Passion Play, 9 nights in 1st class hotels. Optional insurance. $3760 land only. Call Gail for more information: 609-314-1032. $400 deposit required with reservation. Space is limited call soon.