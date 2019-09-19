Elaine Quijano, master of ceremonies for Justice for All dinner

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden announces that Elaine Quijano will be the master of ceremonies for its 16th Annual Justice for All Awards dinner to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Resorts Hotel in Atlantic City.

Elaine Quijano is the anchor of the CBS Sunday Evening News, an anchor for CBSN, the CBS News 24-hour digital streaming network, and a correspondent contributing to all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

In her role at CBSN, Quijano anchors weekday coverage, hosts the nightly politics show “Red and Blue,” and her reporting is regularly featured on “CBS This Morning” and the “CBS Evening News.”

Quijano led political coverage on CBSN throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and moderated the 2016 vice presidential debate, marking the first time an anchor from a digital network would moderate a national debate in a general election campaign.

Based in New York, her deep journalism background includes covering the White House, the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the elementary school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the Boston Marathon Bombing.

Quijano was also part of the CBS News team that received an Alfred I. DuPont Award for the network’s coverage of the 2012 Newtown shootings.

Prior to joining CBS News, she worked for CNN as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent. While there, she reported from various beats, including the White House, the Pentagon and the Supreme Court.

Kevin Hickey, executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, remarked, “We are thrilled that [Quijano] will be bringing her talents and energy to the Justice for All Awards dinner. I have no doubt that her charisma and presence will shine as we honor the work of such inspiring individuals both locally and internationally.”

For more information about the 2019 Justice for All dinner, visit: www.CatholicCharitiesCamden.org/JFA2019 All funds raised from the dinner directly benefit the 34,000 individuals served annually by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden.