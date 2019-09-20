Talking Catholic- Blue Mass 2019

As the 18th annual South Jersey Blue Mass for law enforcement and first responders approaches next week, Deputy Chief David Harkins of the Gloucester Township Police Department returns to the show, along with Captain April Herrington and Lieutenant Bill Walsh, both of the

Voorhees Police Department. The three veteran officers speak with Mike and Pete about their careers in public safety, as well as the beauty and importance of the Blue Mass.

The Blue Mass takes place next Friday, September 27. 10:30 a.m., at Saint Agnes Church (Our Lady of Hope Parish) in Blackwood and will be celebrated by Bishop Dennis Sullivan. All are welcome to attend.