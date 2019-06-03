Fundraiser

Mater Ecclesiae Church, 261 Crosskeys Rd., Berlin, rummage sale, Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall, rain or shine. Light refreshments for sale. For more information contact Kathie, angel.kisses@comcast.net

Knights of Columbus Archangel Council #7429, 16th annual mini-golf tournament, Saturday, June 15 at Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf, 93 Route 73, Voorhees (856-767-2167). 10-10:30 a.m., registration followed by shot-gun start. Refreshments and snacks for all players, prize ceremony and silent auction. Homemade water ice and ice cream will be available for purchase. Sponsorships, donations and/or gifts for the event are welcome. 13 years and older, $10; 3 to 12, $6; 2 and younger, FREE. Golfers of all ages are welcome. Call Rich Cattell, 609-280-6547.

Christ the Good Shepherd Family Life Committee, Community Yard Sale, Saturday, June 8 at Sacred Heart Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Spaces are $15 for one space and $20 for two (bring your own tables). While you are doing your spring cleaning, instead of throwing things away, think about renting a space and making some extra spending money. To reserve a space call the Rectory, 856-691-9077. Checks can be made out to Christ the Good Shepherd and put Yard Sale in memo line.

Knight of Columbus Rev. Francis P Araneo Chapter, family and friends outing, Aug. 17 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Discovery House, 3730 Richards Ave., Mullica Twp. Food games, Irish band from 2-4 p.m. Advance tickets only: adults/$10, children 5-12/$5. Information call Joe Corbo, 609-476-4195.

Paul VI High School 2019 Golf Tournament, Monday, June 17 at the Woodcrest Country Club. To register as a golfer, a foursome or to be a sponsor: golf.pvihs.org To volunteer the day of the tournament email myeager@pvihs.org Proceeds benefit the enhancement of opportunities for students.