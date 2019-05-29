Meeting/Program/Seminar

Our Lady of Victory Chapter Lay Dominicans meet for morning prayer on the 4th Sunday of the month 9 a.m. in the Adoration Chapel of St. John Neumann Parish, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May. For any questions, call Bernie Pomarico, 609-886-4194.

The Catholic Daughters Court of Our Lady of Mercy, based in Sea Isle City, meets in the parish auditorium on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome. For more information about the Catholic Daughters, call Linda, 609-385-3890.

The Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites of St. Teresa of Jesus meets every First Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, Bridgeton, New Jersey. For more information contact: Frances Woolbert, OCDS, President, 609-625-5139 or John Kudlick, OCDS, Director of Formation, 302-353-6821.

Together in Prayer: A prayer group for the LGBT community, their families, loved ones and allies. The group will meet on the last Sunday of each month at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville. All are welcome to join for prayer. For more information call Christine, 207-240-5254..

Ministry of Motherhood: To get the most up to date activities email ministryofmotherhood@yahoo.com and ask to join the email list. Women of all ages and stages are invited to join for social, spiritual and service activities and food and fellowship (Call or text Alice, 609-408-2194 with any questions.)

St. Mary, Cherry Hill, G.I.F.T. Ministry Book Discussion Group monthly sessions, Mondays, at 1 p.m. in the parish hall. Books are available for purchase. For info contact Kathleen, 856-424-0955.

St. Mary Church, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, Prayer Shawl Ministry sessions. Members meet the second and fourth Thursdays of every month, from 1-3 p.m. in the parish hall, room 103. Come, share your talent and have some fun as you knit/crochet a blanket/shawl to enfold and comfort someone in need. For information call Kathleen, 856-424-0955.