Health Events/Programs

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Nursing Ministry welcomes adults (men and women) to The Nurse Ministry Fitness Program to pursue a lifestyle of health in our bodies, minds and spirits with toning and strengthening exercises. Classes are Saturdays from 9-9:40 a.m. in the parish hall. Fitness instructor: Ms. Michelle Acito. $3 per person/per session. Any questions contact Fran, 609-226-9455.

Lourdes Wellness Services schedules and programs: Call 856-869-8190 (www.lourdesnet.org/wellness) for information or to schedule an appointment. Diabetes Support Groups: Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County and LourdesCare at Cherry Hill; Cancer Support Group: LourdesCare at Cherry Hill. For more information, call 1-888-LOURDES or go to the website: www.lourdesnet.org/wellness and click on a program.