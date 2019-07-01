Msgr. Charles Pope, dean and pastor at Holy Comforter-Saint Cyprian, Archdiocese of Washington, DC., will present a three day retreat at Saint Thomas Parish, Brigantine, Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Msgr. Pope has served on the Priest Council, the College of Consultors, and the Priest Personnel Board. Along with publishing a daily blog at the Archdiocese of Washington website, he has written in pastoral journals such as the National Catholic Register, Our Sunday Visitor and Priest Magazine. Msgr. Pope can be heard on Relevant Radio and EWTN. He has conducted numerous retreats for priests and lay faithful, and has conducted weekly Bible studies in the U.S. Congress and the White House.

Women’s Retreat Days at Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House on the following dates: Sept. 4, Prayer in the Golden Years, Mary Ann Mulzet SSJ; Sept. 17, God of Your Heart, Carol Beevers SSJ; Sept. 18, Haiku, Prayer and You, Bonnie Kozemchak SSJ Associate. Call 609-884-8708 for a registration form.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Development Office, Annual Women’s Wellness Weekends at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea in Cape May Point, NJ. For more information visit http://www.ssjphila.org/home/support-our-mission/fundraising-events/womens-wellness-weekend/ or contact the SSJ Development Office with any questions by emailing development@ssjphila.org or calling 1-800-482-6510.