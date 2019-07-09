High School Senior Showcase 2019- Camden Catholic

First in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Camden Catholic, Cherry Hill

George LeCato

High School Activities: CCTV Sports Reporter, Member of Band, Founder of “The Squad” (leading our school’s fan section for sports games)

Plans for the Fall: Rosemont College, Bryn Mawr, PA

What he appreciates most about Catholic school: All of my education prior to high school was from public school. The one thing I most appreciate about going to a Catholic high school is that it makes you become more accountable for your own life and what direction it goes. And, you are more of a family than just a school. The relationships you build are everlasting, the education and preparation alone has you one step, or even two steps ahead. Without a Catholic education, I would not even be close to the person I am today.

Erin O’Callaghan



High School Activities: Soccer, Student Government, Kairos

Plans for the Fall: University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Someone who made an impact on her life: My AP Biology teacher, Dr. Nguyen. She truly cared about the success of each member of the class and she challenged us to be better students and better people. She also inspired me to work hard in everything I do and helped me to realize that God is present in every aspect of my life, including science.

Simon Phillips

High School Activities: Student Government, The Green & White Society (Admissions/School Ambassadors), National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

Advice for incoming freshmen: The best advice I can give incoming freshmen is simply to relax. God has a plan for everyone and high school, although it seems intimidating, is nothing to be afraid of. Although it seems like a daunting environment, high school is going to be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life; you will mature both academically and spiritually. Its best to relax and enjoy the experience while you can before it passes you by.

Erriani Reyes

High School Activities: Cheerleading, Softball, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Philadelphia, PA

What she appreciates most about Catholic school: That tight knit community feeling, (which) comes from the size of our student, staff, and faculty body which, compared to public or technical schools, is smaller in size. With having a smaller community, you get to know your teachers and administration on a much closer level which can be comforting when making such a big transition.