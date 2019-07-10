Knights of Columbus Fundraiser

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
62

Knights of Columbus Rev. Francis P. Araneo Chapter, family and friends outing, Aug. 17 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Discovery House, 3730 Richards Ave., Mullican Twp. Food, games, Irish band from 2-4 p.m. Advance tickets only: adults/$10, children 5-12/$5. Information call Joe Corbo, 609-476-4195.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR