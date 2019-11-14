Media to help people Discover Catholic Schools

Science teacher Patty Barse was asked to talk about how she is able to do more with her middle school students. Here she is with some of her eighth graders, getting ready for their video shoot in the STREAM lab at Saint Mary’s, East Vineland. Photo by Mary Beth Peabody

The National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) has proclaimed the week of Nov. 17-23 as Discover Catholic Schools Week — a nationwide opportunity for prospective families, donors and other partners to learn more about Catholic school education.

“The week is a complement to the ‘traditional’ Catholic Schools Week, which is held at the end of January and tends to be more of an internal celebration for those already in our communities,” said Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Watson.

“This year, most schools had already mapped out their plans for Catholic Schools Week, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to market our schools at the diocesan level,” Watson said, adding that South Jersey Catholic Schools will have a strong social media presence during the week. A radio ad for the schools will run on B101 as well.

The Office of Catholic Schools has created a series of 30-second commercials that highlight key aspects of curriculum and the role of faith in school. A new video will be released daily, featuring teachers and students in South Jersey Catholic Schools. “We really wanted to showcase our teachers so people will see some of the extraordinary individuals our students are with every day,” said Watson.

Elementary schools throughout the diocese are creating their own ads as well. Watson said, “If all goes as planned, it should be hard to miss us if you live in South Jersey and are on social media over the next week.”

The mission of South Jersey Catholic Schools is to educate and inspire young minds spiritually, academically and in service to others. The Diocese of Camden has 28 elementary schools and six diocesan high schools. Three private Catholic high schools offer additional options for a Catholic school education. To find a school near you visit www.southjerseycatholicschools.org