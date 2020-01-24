Mercy Sister Mary Blaise Miller, who grew up in Atlantic City, passes away

Sister Mary Blaise Miller, 93, Sister of Mercy and Atlantic City native, died on Jan. 16 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung.

Through the influence of the Sisters of Mercy who staffed Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Atlantic City, she entered the Convent at Mount Saint Mary in Watchung in 1952.

Sister Blaise came to know the students at Mount Saint Mary Academy, as the school bus driver and became their confidante and advisor.

She became the secretary to the directress of the Academy and served for three terms until she was named the treasurer of the Academy. Sister also served as the administrative assistant to the development director at Georgian Court College (now University).

Sister Blaise retired at Mount Saint Mary and, finally, to McAuley Hall Health Care Center in early 2019.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and Sisters of Mercy.

A funeral Mass was celebrated on Jan. 21 at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, followed by burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield.

Donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community, 1645 Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069.