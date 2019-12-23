On Talking Catholic, find out more about a public school Catholic club for young people

Talking Catholic cohosts Mike Walsh and Kari Janisse (founder of +HE ROCK) talk with Donna Alfarano, Williamstown High School club advisor, Lisette Litwinczuk, Williamstown Middle School club advisor, WHS senior and +HE ROCK President, Jared Cruz, and WHS junior and +HE ROCK Secretary Officer, Jade Kern all about the club and its success with the students!

