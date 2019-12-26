St. Vincent DePaul Society and Knights of Columbus support local neighbors in need for Christmas

Local Neighbors-in-need in the St. Simon Stock Parish area are provided with Christmas Food Bags of ingredients for a holiday dinner. Seniors and Veterans at Veterans Haven receive gift cards. Elementary age children in our families-in-need of food assistance receive toys! St. Simon Stock Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Archangel Knights of Columbus Council 7429 have collected food, toys and gift cards from parishioners, people, and businesses in our community. A total of 148 families have signed up with 317 of those receiving toys for their children, 99 veterans gifts, 44 senior gifts, $1365.00 in money donations and approximately $18,400 given in gifts. We distribute these food bags, gift cards and toys on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Our parish service area includes Albion, Berlin Borough, Clementon, Pine Hill and West Berlin Township. Thank you to all of our Vincentian and Knight Members, volunteers and donors for sharing the spirit of caring and giving to others during this Joyous Season!