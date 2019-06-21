Pilgrimage to the Holy Land February 2020

Bishop
Dennis Sullivan and Father Robert Hughes are leading a pilgrimage to
the Holy Land departing from Newark, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 and returning Feb.
22. Visit all of the sites important to our Catholic Faith from Mount Carmel
and the Sea of Galilee to Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The estimated cost is
$3989/pp/do from Newark, includes roundtrip airfare, all airport taxes and fuel
surcharges, eight nights at centrally located first class hotels, airport
transfers, transportation by air-conditioned motor coach, breakfast daily,
dinner with wine daily, professional Catholic guides, all admissions per
itinerary, Mass and spiritual activities daily, luggage handling (1 bag),
flight bag and portfolio of travel documents. Not included are lunches, tips to
guide and driver, and optional travel insurance. Optional post-tour to Assisi
and Rome also available, $1299/pp. For more information or to reserve contact anna.summers@camdendiocese.org or call 856-583-2807.