School Activity/Event/News

St. Mary School, 735 Union Rd., Vineland, annual Red, White and Blue Mass, Friday, June 14, at 9 a.m., to honor all men and women who risk their lives to keep American citizens and the country safe, for police, military, first responders, firefighters, correction officers, EMTs and veterans. If you currently serve or are retired, if possible wear your Class A uniform. Any questions, call 856-692-8537, x 324 or visit www.smrschool.org Media is invited to attend.

Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, Irish Experience Guest Days for 8th grade students. Experience the tradition, feel the passion, catch the spirit of being a student at CCHS, the only school in South Jersey with a Leadership Academy. Contact Janet Indelicato to schedule: janet.indelicato@camdencatholic.org or 856-663-2247 ext. 136.

Gloucester Catholic High School: become a “Ram for the Day.” Schedule a shadow day: www.gchsrams.org and click on the Ram for a Day link or email Mr. Tom Flynn in the Admissions Office tflynn@gchsrams.org

St. Vincent de Paul Regional School hosts “Story Time with Miss Teresa,” for children ages 1-4 on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. Stories, music and movement and a craft for the children. Call 609-625-1565 to RSVP, or just pop in. All are welcome.

Pre-School Story Hour, the first Thursday of every month, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Teresa Regional School Library, 27 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede. All are welcome to this free event. Call 856-939-1207 to RSVP.

Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, Irish Experience Guest Days for 8th grade students. Experience the tradition, feel the passion, catch the spirit of being a student at CCHS, the only school in South Jersey with a Leadership Academy. Contact Janet Indelicato to schedule: janet.indelicato@camdencatholic.org or 856-663-2247 ext. 136.

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 W North St., Clayton monthly Mommy and Me Circle Time meets the second Tuesday of each month. All boys and girls ages 2-4 are welcome. The activities begin at 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Reserve your spot now, call 856-881-0067.