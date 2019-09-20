School Registration

Christ the King Regional School, Haddonfield, full day PreK-4 program, 3-day or 5-day option. Extended day after-care available. Also accepting registration for grades K-8. Any questions contact advancement@ckrs.org or 856-429-2084 ext. 2.

St. Rose of Lima School, Haddon Heights, is accepting applications for students in grades Pre-K through 8th, including Transitional Kindergarten. For grades K-8 contact the Advancement Office, 856-546-6166, ext. 309 (www.strosenj.com) or email fwatson@strosenj.com for registration information.

Holy Angels Catholic School, Woodbury is accepting enrollment applications. Contact Michelle DiCapua at 856-848-6826 to schedule a tour.

St. Joseph Regional Elementary School, Hammonton, has open registration all year round for Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 year old classes as well as Kindergarten through 8th Grade. For more information contact Donna Toscano, 609-704-2400 ext 101. Private tours and shadow days are also available by appointment. Website: www.stjosephprek8.org

St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, Mays Landing: Enrolling year-round in PreK-3 through 8th grade. Call Nancy Dixon in the Advancement Office, 609-625-1565 for a personal tour, or visit the website at www.svdprs.com Tuition assistance and busing to EHT and Hamilton Townships is available.

Our Lady of Hope Regional School, Kindergarten through 8th grade as well as the Pre-K 3 and 4-year old program. To learn more about the school or to schedule a tour, contact Advancement Director, Betty Kuvinka, 856-227-4442, ext. 107. Latest news and events can be found at: www.ourladyofhopecatholicschool.org

St. Cecilia School, Pennsauken K-8 registration. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Sept. 30. For more info or to schedule a tour call 856-662-0149.

St. Teresa Regional School, 27 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, features open enrollment for Pre-K3 thru 8th grade. For more information or to schedule a personal tour, contact the Advancement Office, 856-939-1207.

Resurrection Catholic School (402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill): Preschool 3-Grade 8. (Choose 3 or 5 full or half days for 3 year-olds or 5 full or half days for 4 year-olds). Contact Michael Scannell to learn more: mscannell@rcscherryhill.com or 856-667-3034, ext. 254.

Rosebud Academy Preschool, 102 W. Gloucester Pike, Barrington, following in the traditions of St. Rose of Lima School, offers a positive academic atmosphere in a caring and faith-filled environment; programs for students ages 3-5 are offered. For more registration information about Rosebud Academy Preschool or to schedule a tour, contact Fran Watson at fwatson@strosenj.com or call 856-546-6166, ext 309. Website: www.strosenj.com Like the Facebook page: Rosebud Academy Preschool.

Bishop Schad Regional School, 922 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, welcomes students of all faiths who seek a Catholic school education. Visit www.bsrschool.us, or call 856-691-4490.

Wildwood Catholic High School, 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood, is currently accepting enrollment. Free transportation for Cumberland and Cape May counties. Register today, Julie Roche, jroche@wildwoodcatholic.org. For more info or questions, call 609-522-7257 (www.wildwoodcatholic.org). Find us on Facebook: Wildwood Catholic High School.

St. Margaret Regional School, Woodbury Heights: Preschool through 8th grade, reinforcing Catholic values and identity. Challenging academic curriculum, advanced math program, science program, competitive academic teams, 21st Century technology integration, extra curricular activities, service-oriented programs, athletics and performing arts opportunities. After school program. For a tour, contact Laureen Brady, Advancement Director, 856-845-5200 x 108 or Lbrady@stmargaret-rs.org (www.stmargarets-rs.org).

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 West North Street, Clayton, for students Pre K 3 through 8th grade, offering a dynamic middle school elective program, full and half day Pre K 3 and 4, and full day kindergarten. Contact Advancement Director, Sheri Klein, 856-881-0067 or sklein@smrsonline.com for a personal tour of the campus. Challenging Minds, Building Faith!

St. Mary School, 32A Carroll Avenue, Williamstown: Kindergarten through 8th grade. For more information about tuition assistance and admissions contact Advancement Director, Jackie Kern, 856-629-6190 ext. 34 or advancementoffice@smarys.org. To learn more about St. Mary School visit the website at www.smarys.org

St. Joseph Regional School, Somers Point, registration for new students (PreK-3 through 8th grade). Transfer Grants, Tuition Assistance, and Busing to most areas available. For more information or to schedule a tour: www.sjrs.org or call Ellen Fletcher at 609-927-2228 ext.14.