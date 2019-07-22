Married/Engaged

St. Andrew the Apostle Church offers a Pre-Cana program three times a year to aid in the preparation of couples for the Sacrament of Marriage. The program is led by the Pre-Cana Team, made up of Rev. Victorino Coronado, Deacon Craig Bickel and other faith-filled married couples from the parish. Many topics and discussions will take place on subjects such as communication, listening, family, conflict resolution skills, intimacy, finance, couple prayer, spirituality, conscience formation and more. Fall Pre-Cana Class will be on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Center. To register call Kathy Fowler at the parish, 856-784-3878.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter, South Jersey: A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend, enrichment for married couples of all ages who want to take time out of their busy lives to renew their love for each other in a positive and private setting. Website: www.wwme-southjersey.org; email: applications@wwme-southjersey.org; phone: 609-741-8012.

Engaged couples, “Preparing to Live in Love,” marriage preparation, recommended by the Diocese of Camden, with a married mentor couple. Select “Preparing to Live in Love” at www.livinginlove.org or contact Mary Lou Hughes, Office of Faith and Family Life Formation, 856-583-2903.

Help for Troubled Marriages: If you are considering separation or divorce, Retrouvaille can help. Information: 800-470-2230; website: www.HelpOurMarriage.com (www.retrouvaille.org).