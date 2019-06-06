Sister Christine Hartnett dies

Sister Christine Hartnett, OP (Sister John Kathleen) of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, died May 31 at Saint Mary’s Villa in Cherry Hill. She was 79 years of age.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (O’Keeffe) Hartnett, she was born Dec. 22, 1939 in County Cork, Ireland.

Sister Christine entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, New York, in September 1958, made her first profession in June 1960, and final profession in August 1963. Sister Christine earned her bachelor’s degree in education and philosophy from Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh.

Sister Christine taught elementary school at Saint Mary School in Gloucester City, Saint Cecilia School in Iselin, N.J., Christ the King School in Yonkers, N.Y., Saint Joseph School in Toms River, N.J., and then returned to Saint Mary School. In 1992, Sister Christine became the coordinator of religious education for Saint Mary’s Parish until she retired in 2011.

She moved to Asbury Towers in Asbury Park, N.J., for two years. In 2013, she again returned to Gloucester to live in Gloucester Towne, and she visited the tenants and elderly in Saint Mary Parish. In 2015 she moved to assisted living at Saint Mary’s Villa in Cherry Hill.

“Anyone who knew Sister Christine knew her wonderful Irish wit and sense of humor. She was very loved by the children and families ever where she ministered,” the Dominican Sisters of Hope said when announcing her death.

Sister Christine’s funeral was held in Saint Mary Church in Gloucester City on June 6. The burial was on June 7 at the Dominican Sisters of Hope Cemetery on the Grounds of Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh, N.Y.

Sister Christine is survived by her sister Bridie Milward and her brother Morris Harnett, both of County Cork, Ireland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Dominican Sisters of Hope Development Office located at 299 North Highland Ave., Ossining, New York 10562.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com