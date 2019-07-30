Talking Catholic- Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes

Mike and Pete go down the shore this week, as they travel to Ocean City to soak up the sun, eat boardwalk pizza and fries, and have a nice chat with Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes, co-owner/front office manager of the Tahiti Inn. Just 50 yards from the beach and boardwalk, we chat about the family-owned and operated getaway, Cecilia regales us with stories of growing up in South Philly, her strong family bonds, and the inspiring and faithful path led by her father, who first purchased the Inn to ensure his family would always be self-sufficient.

For more information on the Tahiti Inn and the Gallelli family, visit www.tahitiinn.com or call 609-399-0130.