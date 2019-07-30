High School Senior Showcase 2019- Saint Joseph





Seventh in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Saint Joseph, Hammonton

Marcos DelValle

High School Activities: Baseball, Attending school sporting events, and Extracurricular activities

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Villanova, PA

What he appreciates most about Catholic school: The teachers are understanding and cooperative and really care about their students. They teach because they truly want to help kids… Catholic school is where teenagers can find a deeper meaning in their faith and learn about the Catholic faith itself.

Angelo Greer



High School Activities: Football, Powerlifting

Plans for the Fall: Montclair State University, Montclair, NJ

Favorite high school memory: Winning the state championship for football with all my friends… not just because we won, but we won in the New York Giants NFL stadium. I would have never had this opportunity if my dad and my mom didn’t make sacrifices to send me to a Catholic school.

Katarina Lubicky

High School Activities: Advancement Committee, Cheer

Plans for the Fall: Robert Fiance Beauty School, Pitman, NJ

What she appreciates most about Catholic school: I am so thankful and appreciate the small family feeling you get while here at St. Joe.

Taylor Mitchell

High School Activities: Choir, Playing guitar at mass

Plans for the Fall: Rizzeri Aveda school, Voorhees, NJ

Advice for incoming freshmen: Incoming freshmen should put themselves out there, talk to new people and try new things.