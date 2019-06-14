Talking Catholic Podcast- Diocesan Soccer Cup

With the Diocese of Camden’s inaugural Soccer Cup taking place this Saturday, June 15 at Saint Augustine Prep in Richland, Mike and Pete discuss all things fútbol with three of the day’s organizers: Marianela Nunez, Field Director of Latino Enrollment in the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools; Claudia Trani-Melgar, Communications and Outreach Coordinator for Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Swedesboro; and Jose Rodriguez, diocesan Coordinator for Youth, Young Adult, and Hispanic Ministries. This lively hour has the three sharing the genesis of this event, which will bring men, women, and parish communities together for some fun competition and fellowship. Orange slices, team colors, and social media stars are also discussed. For more info on the Soccer Cup, go to www.camdendiocese.org/camden-diocese…r-cup-june-15/. As well, It’s a big day for the podcast, as the show was also video-recorded, so look out for that possibly up soon.