Talking Catholic- Johnny Gaudreau

In his five-plus years as a left winger for the NHL’s Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau, a product of Gloucester Catholic High School, has established himself as one of the league’s stars.

This week, Mike, Pete, and guest co-host John Kalitz (digital media manager for the Diocese of Camden & NHL expert), and Gloucester Catholic’s Cara Buckland sit down with “Johnny Hockey” at Dunlop’s Bar and Grill inside Hollydell Ice Hockey Arena in Sewell.

It’s a fun conversation where Gaudreau talks about coming back home to his South Jersey roots, his career so far, and his upcoming scholarship golf tournament on July 26 in Pittsgrove, which benefits Gloucester Catholic students.

For more info on the 4th annual Johnny Gaudreau scholarship golf tournament, visit www.johnnyhockeygolf.com