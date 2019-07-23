High School Senior Showcase 2019- Paul VI





Fifth in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

Previous: Camden Catholic; Gloucester Catholic; Holy Spirit; Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Olivia Darley

High School Activities: Soccer, Lacrosse, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Favorite high school memory: Junior year… at the first annual Soar For A Cure dance marathon, my committee and I held up the revealing numbers at midnight. Standing there was [sic] confetti falling, music playing, and students cheering, I was so filled with joy over all that we had accomplished.

John Jablonoski



High School Activities: Student Council, Lacrosse, Ping Pong Club

Plans for the Fall: LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA

Someone who made an impact on his life: This teacher is not only a teacher but a fantastic role model and someone I truly listen to in class. Mr. Yeager, my senior year Lit teacher, has truly helped me with not only school but life. He is a great man and has given me a lot of advice that I will take on as I approach my next chapter in life.

Holly O’Brien

High School Activities: Student Council, Paw Paws, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

What she appreciates most about Catholic school: Attending a Catholic high school has really taught me Paul VI’s motto of “freedom with responsibility.” I have been able to freely ask questions and explore topics with the help of teachers and administration. This has prepared me for college as I have learned about the idea of open discussion and group work. I have learned to stay grounded and focused on my work, while also enjoying my time in school with friends and faculty.

Charles Wigginton

High School Activities: Football, Spring Track, TV Production

Plans for the Fall: Stockton University, Galloway Township, NJ

What he appreciates most about Catholic school: Our whole school would gather as a community for mass and I would be able to serve at the altar. I [also] appreciated… the closeness that was developed between teachers and students. The bond between the student and the teacher is none like I have ever seen. The teacher genuinely cares about the student and will go out of their way to make sure their student gets the help they need.