High School Senior Showcase 2019- Paul VI

By
Peter G. Sánchez
-
0
160


Fifth in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

Previous: Camden Catholic; Gloucester Catholic; Holy Spirit; Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Olivia Darley

High School Activities: Soccer, Lacrosse, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Favorite high school memory: Junior year… at the first annual Soar For A Cure dance marathon, my committee and I held up the revealing numbers at midnight. Standing there was [sic] confetti falling, music playing, and students cheering, I was so filled with joy over all that we had accomplished.

John Jablonoski

High School Activities: Student Council, Lacrosse, Ping Pong Club

Plans for the Fall: LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA

Someone who made an impact on his life: This teacher is not only a teacher but a fantastic role model and someone I truly listen to in class. Mr. Yeager, my senior year Lit teacher, has truly helped me with not only school but life. He is a great man and has given me a lot of advice that I will take on as I approach my next chapter in life.

Holly O’Brien

High School Activities: Student Council, Paw Paws, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

What she appreciates most about Catholic school: Attending a Catholic high school has really taught me Paul VI’s motto of “freedom with responsibility.” I have been able to freely ask questions and explore topics with the help of teachers and administration. This has prepared me for college as I have learned about the idea of open discussion and group work. I have learned to stay grounded and focused on my work, while also enjoying my time in school with friends and faculty. 

Charles Wigginton

High School Activities: Football, Spring Track, TV Production

Plans for the Fall: Stockton University, Galloway Township, NJ

What he appreciates most about Catholic school: Our whole school would gather as a community for mass and I would be able to serve at the altar. I [also] appreciated… the closeness that was developed between teachers and students. The bond between the student and the teacher is none like I have ever seen. The teacher genuinely cares about the student and will go out of their way to make sure their student gets the help they need.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR