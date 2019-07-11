Talking Catholic- Katie Comerford

Fundraising professionals, like the Diocese of Camden‘s Associate Director of Development Katie Comerford, are a rare breed. It takes a special kind of person to make a career out of serving the Church by helping people to understand the importance of their donations, whether weekly collections, annual giving opportunities and/or long-term giving plans.

Mike and Pete sit down with Katie to discuss her experiences helping Catholic communities across the country raise money, her return to her home state after years of traveling for work, and her excitement for the upcoming House of Charity – Bishop’s Annual Appeal campaign.

And as a bonus, for the last 15 minutes, the show becomes all about Marvel movies, as Katie talks about binge-watching and her top five MCU films (warning, Avengers: Endgame spoilers.