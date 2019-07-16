High School Senior Showcase 2019- Holy Spirit

Third in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.
Today: Holy Spirit High School
Previous: Camden Catholic; Gloucester Catholic
Danielle Cordivari
High School Activities: Basketball, Lacrosse, Choir
Plans for the Fall: Stockton College, Galloway Township, NJ
Favorite high school memory: Performing alongside my best friends in the school plays and music department concerts.
Ariana Mack
High School Activities: Soccer, Basketball, Track
Plans for the Fall: University of Maryland, College Park, MD
Someone who made an impact on her life: Mr. Geiger because he is always there for us, always a smiling face in the hallways, a great teacher and an overall amazing source of support for his students.
Joseph Pontari
High School Activities: Basketball, Golf
Plans for the Fall: University of Maryland, College Park, MD
What he appreciates most about Catholic school: I appreciate the family attitude and love everyone has for each other.
Ryan Yost
High School Activities: Football, Golf, Lacrosse
Plans for the Fall: Wagner College, Staten Island, NY
What he appreciates most about Catholic school:This was my first time going to Catholic school, Junior and Senior Year. I love how much closer it brought me to God.