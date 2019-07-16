High School Senior Showcase 2019- Holy Spirit

Third in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Holy Spirit High School

Previous: Camden Catholic; Gloucester Catholic

Danielle Cordivari

High School Activities: Basketball, Lacrosse, Choir

Plans for the Fall: Stockton College, Galloway Township, NJ

Favorite high school memory: Performing alongside my best friends in the school plays and music department concerts.

Ariana Mack

High School Activities: Soccer, Basketball, Track

Plans for the Fall: University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Someone who made an impact on her life: Mr. Geiger because he is always there for us, always a smiling face in the hallways, a great teacher and an overall amazing source of support for his students.

Joseph Pontari

High School ActivitiesBasketball, Golf

Plans for the FallUniversity of Maryland, College Park, MD

What he appreciates most about Catholic school: I appreciate the family attitude and love everyone has for each other.

Ryan Yost

High School Activities: Football, Golf, Lacrosse

Plans for the Fall: Wagner College, Staten Island, NY

What he appreciates most about Catholic school:This was my first time going to Catholic school, Junior and Senior Year. I love how much closer it brought me to God.

