High School Senior Showcase 2019- Gloucester Catholic

Second in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.
Today: Gloucester Catholic, Gloucester City
Previous: Camden Catholic
Caitlin Lozuke
High School Activities: Lacrosse, Field Hockey, National Honor Society
Plans for the Fall: LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA
Advice for incoming freshmen: Don’t wish the years away…be motivated to be your best because the four years fly by way too quickly.
Lauren Parker
High School Activities: Cheerleading, Student Council, Liturgy Club
Plans for the Fall: Clemson University, Clemson, SC
What she appreciates most about Catholic school: The caring, family atmosphere. The teachers, staff, and students truly support each individual, and get to know all students on a more personal level. I never felt like just a number, and I felt valued by everyone around me, when attending Catholic school.
Joe Tesi
High School Activities: Soccer
Plans for the Fall: Salisbury University, Salisbury, MD
What he appreciates most about Catholic school: I value the sense of community, friendship and spirituality within the Catholic school. These things make a Catholic high school experience unique.