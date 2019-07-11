High School Senior Showcase 2019- Gloucester Catholic

Second in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Gloucester Catholic, Gloucester City

Caitlin Lozuke

High School Activities: Lacrosse, Field Hockey, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA

Advice for incoming freshmen: Don’t wish the years away…be motivated to be your best because the four years fly by way too quickly.

Lauren Parker

High School Activities: Cheerleading, Student Council, Liturgy Club

Plans for the Fall: Clemson University, Clemson, SC

What she appreciates most about Catholic school:  The caring, family atmosphere.  The teachers, staff, and students truly support each individual, and get to know all students on a more personal level. I never felt like just a number, and I felt valued by everyone around me, when attending Catholic school.

Joe Tesi

High School ActivitiesSoccer

Plans for the FallSalisbury University, Salisbury, MD

What he appreciates most about Catholic school: I value the sense of community, friendship and spirituality within the Catholic school.  These things make a Catholic high school experience unique.

