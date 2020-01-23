Talking Catholic releases new YouTube shows

It is a multimedia world we live in and starting this month you’ll now be able to easily find audio podcast and YouTube resources from local experts at talking.catholicstarherald.org.

Of course, for many of our devoted podcast listeners, this is not new territory.

In the winter of 2017, the Catholic Star Herald and the Diocese of Camden launched the Talking Catholic podcast, an hour-long weekly interview show highlighting the great work being done in our schools, parishes and ministries. After 159 episodes, now hosted by Mike Walsh, Kari Janisse, Marianela Nunez and Mary McCusker, the podcast is still going strong. Each episode of the podcast features interviews with people of all ages, vocations, and walks of life from around the diocese who have truly enlightening stories and perspectives that our listeners will find educational and inspiring.

Shortly after the Talking Catholic podcast began, a second podcast was launched called Talking Saints, featuring Laurie Power and Pete Sánchez. This 15-minute monthly show delves into the lives of saints, explaining how they lived their lives and where we might find spiritual inspiration. The show received a second-place Best Diocesan Podcast by the Catholic Press Association last year.

In the fall of 2019, Talking Catholic became further multimedia by developing its first YouTube show called Compartiendo Tu Don (Sharing Your Gift), a Spanish-language interview show hosted by Nunez and Jose Rodriguez. This bi-monthly show offers 25-minute interviews with fascinating members of the Latino community.

Based on the success of these shows, Talking Catholic is now releasing five new YouTube shows:

— “Youth Ministry Insights” hosted by Janisse, providing tips on how to run a successful youth ministry Program, like the ones Kari has run for more than a decade at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown

— “Joyful Disciples” hosted by Donna Ottaviano-Britt, which builds off last year’s Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in South Jersey, and is intended to, as its name suggests, give us guidance on how not only to become missionary disciples but how to do it joyously.

— “What a Life!” hosted by Father Adam Cichoski, showcasing his work in promoting vocations by spotlighting how his journey to the priesthood was amany faceted quest that relied on many influences.

— “Keepin’ It Catholic” hosted by Estrellita “Star” Martinez, discussing the difficulties young adults have in remaining Catholic in these years when many join the Nones and how to interact with this generation.

— “Changing with the Tides” hosted by Alexis Keefer, is a very personal show that she hopes will provide hope during difficult times by showing how the power of faith and a positive attitude has been influential in her own life.

“The hope for all of these shows, and the many more we have planned for the future, is to use more communication tools and platforms to bring the Good News and the examples of Good Works to those who need it, as well as those who don’t yet realize they need it,” said Catholic Star Herald Associate Publisher Mike Walsh.

“In today’s environment, we get our news and information from a variety of sources. For me, it is podcasts, a few niche websites and Twitter. For my wife, it is TV and Facebook. For my son, it is YouTube and SnapChat. And there are even more combinations for my colleagues, both young and old. If we want to be able to provide inspirational and aspirational stories, we need to communicate them on the channels where the audiences are engaging.”

Walsh is not unrealistic about outcomes when it comes to the podcasts and YouTube shows. “I’m not expecting a million views or downloads, but in a world where there’s a lot of negativity and fear, it’s important to provide content that offers hope and answers in an increasingly secular and divisive culture. My hope is these shows will be an accessory to the Mass, and our prayer lives, and how we interact in community. Each of these wonderful hosts have important messages that need to be heard, and they do it honestly and from a very authentic place.”

Each of the new YouTube shows will release episodes every other week. The first season will run until June and feature 12 episodes per show. During the summer each show will be evaluated (by Walsh and channel producer John Kalitz, along with feedback from the viewers), and new shows may emerge. There are already several shows that are in the planning stages that will delve into a variety of topics – from cooking, to Church architecture, to interviews with our retired priests. “We have a few more shows in mind, too. But we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves just yet,” Walsh said cautiously but happily.

To make sure you never miss an episode of the Talking Catholic YouTube shows, make sure you go to www.youtube.com/talkingcatholic and subscribe.

You can subscribe to the Spanish-language show, Compartiendo Tu Don at www.youtube.com/compartiendotudon.

Our Talking Catholic and Talking Saints podcasts can be subscribed to wherever podcasts are found, such as Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, SoundCloud or even on Alexa.

And all of our Talking Catholic-branded shows and related content can always be found on talking.catholicstarherald.org