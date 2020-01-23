It’s a Talking Saints episode!
At a time when little could be done for those suffering from leprosy, Marianne Cope showed the highest love, courage and enthusiasm. She is a shining and energetic example of the best of the tradition of Catholic nursing sisters.” These were the words of Pope Benedict XVI, during Saint Marianne Cope’s 2012 canonization. On today’s installment of Talking Saints, hosts Laurie and Pete break open the life of this 19th and 20th century Sister of Saint Francis, a trailblazer in the fight for equal treatment and dignity for all throughout a lifetime of caring for the sick. Saint Marianne Cope, patron saint of lepers and outcasts, pray for us!
Talking Saints- Marianne Cope
